TCTC Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 329,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,401,000 after purchasing an additional 125,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 6,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,619.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,260.65. This represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 3.3 %

BX opened at $141.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.90 and its 200-day moving average is $167.21. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.82 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 158.68%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

