Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 18th. Analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $12.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.70. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.