The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,003 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,867 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $16,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 538.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 308,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 260,168 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after acquiring an additional 77,334 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,124,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,476,000 after purchasing an additional 48,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

NYSE:NTB opened at $37.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.49.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.17. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

