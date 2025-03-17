The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Holdings Raised by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,313,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,915,000 after acquiring an additional 659,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,338,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,389,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512,404 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,363,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,947,000 after purchasing an additional 359,942 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,634,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,726,000 after buying an additional 117,974 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2,707.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,258,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,189,000 after buying an additional 3,142,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $81.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.55. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.