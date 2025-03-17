The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Boeing by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,075,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $101,296,000 after acquiring an additional 38,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after acquiring an additional 602,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Stock Up 1.7 %

Boeing stock opened at $162.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.57. The stock has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.16.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

