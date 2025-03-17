The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $19,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $903,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 61,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,807,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,809,000 after purchasing an additional 67,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,344,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 145,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $10,327,339.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,324,191.46. The trade was a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,423 shares of company stock worth $22,263,071 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.24.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $69.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 82.59%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

