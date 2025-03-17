The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 399,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 80,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,979 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.24.

In other news, COO Henrique Braun sold 25,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $1,806,547.19. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,745.02. This represents a 32.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 145,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $10,327,339.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,324,191.46. This trade represents a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,263,071 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $69.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $297.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $73.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 82.59%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

