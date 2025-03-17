The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Chairman Purchases $19,337.05 in Stock

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) Chairman Thomas J. Herzfeld acquired 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $19,337.05. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,564,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,421.50. The trade was a 0.47 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ CUBA opened at $2.65 on Monday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Trading of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,199.9% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 277,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 255,829 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,277,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 21.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 126,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

Featured Stories

