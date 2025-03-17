The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,627,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 39.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,515 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 34.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Travelers Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $261.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.03. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $269.56. The company has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

