Thomas Buonaiuto Sells 6,800 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Stock

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $87,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,781.12. This trade represents a 17.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Flushing Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $18.59.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). Flushing Financial had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 825,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 499,821 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth $6,783,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth $4,998,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $4,936,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth $4,498,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

