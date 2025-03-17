Tidemark LLC Buys 318 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 181,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 22,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.90.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $33.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

