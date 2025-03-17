Top Growth Stocks To Consider – March 14th

Blackstone, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Prologis are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in companies expected to grow at an above-average rate compared to other companies in the market. These companies typically reinvest earnings into expansion rather than paying dividends, making them attractive for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation despite potentially higher volatility and risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of BX stock traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,151,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,853. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $115.82 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $102.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,510,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,745,252. The stock has a market cap of $347.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $73.80 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.64.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Prologis stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.94. 1,972,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,858,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis has a 12-month low of $100.82 and a 12-month high of $132.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.77 and its 200-day moving average is $117.72.

