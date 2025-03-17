Top Nanotechnology Stocks To Consider – March 15th

OSI Systems, NVE, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, and Clene are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks refer to shares of companies that specialize in the research, development, or commercialization of nanotechnologies—techniques that manipulate matter at the atomic or molecular level. These companies often operate in sectors like medicine, electronics, and energy, seeking to create innovative, high-performance materials and products that leverage the unique properties of nanoscale structures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $8.93 on Friday, reaching $184.24. 528,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,967. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.25 and its 200-day moving average is $167.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $126.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NASDAQ:NVEC traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,645. NVE has a one year low of $63.81 and a one year high of $90.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average is $76.87. The company has a market cap of $316.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of NASDAQ VRPX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. 1,421,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,327,846. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Shares of NASDAQ BDRX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. 98,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,075. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.91. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

CLNN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98. Clene has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

