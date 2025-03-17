Top Penny Stocks To Watch Now – March 15th

Pineapple Energy, SUNation Energy, and BigBear.ai are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares, typically trading for less than five dollars per share, that represent small, often emerging companies. Due to their low market capitalization, these stocks are highly volatile, less liquid, and considered high-risk investments, often susceptible to market manipulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Pineapple Energy (PEGY)

Pineapple Energy Inc. engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

PEGY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 513,957,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,182. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pineapple Energy has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $313.50.

SUNation Energy (SUNE)

SUNation Energy stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,001,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,723,648. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40. SUNation Energy has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $313.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE BBAI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.52. 54,882,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,345,409. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 3.12. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

