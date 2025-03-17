Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Shares Sold by NFC Investments LLC

NFC Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Triumph Financial accounts for about 3.4% of NFC Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $12,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 310.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 46.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

Triumph Financial stock opened at $61.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $110.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 113.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.30%. Analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TFIN shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Triumph Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Triumph Financial Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

