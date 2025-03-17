Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) CAO Sells $886,200.00 in Stock

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,942.72. The trade was a 40.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Triumph Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $25.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.52.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Triumph Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,447,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,333,000 after purchasing an additional 322,048 shares during the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP grew its position in Triumph Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 3,787,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,666,000 after purchasing an additional 628,296 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Triumph Group by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,318,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,568 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,829,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 277,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 129,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

