Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 121.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 860 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total value of $951,049.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,073.08. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total transaction of $4,022,981.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,734 shares in the company, valued at $46,772,561.06. This represents a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,030 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $563.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.04, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $598.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $598.48. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.80 and a 52 week high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

