Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Cut to $330.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $430.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2026 earnings at $7.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $25.00 EPS.

ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.13.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $357.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $385.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.94. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $544.36. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $6,565,000. Berkeley Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Inc now owns 10,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,015.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 11,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

