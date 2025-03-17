Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 10,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $237.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $218.55 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.62. The company has a market capitalization of $143.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

