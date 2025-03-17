United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 211.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,245,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,227,000 after buying an additional 2,707,442 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,486,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,457,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,589 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,604,000 after purchasing an additional 908,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 1,492.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 912,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,557,000 after purchasing an additional 854,759 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $73.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.65.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Dbs Bank raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $140.00 price objective on United Airlines and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.95.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

