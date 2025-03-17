United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 2,090,573.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,314,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,462,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 26,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $9,781,722.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,134.22. This represents a 83.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.06, for a total value of $3,480,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,950.62. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,464 shares of company stock worth $42,396,244 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $307.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $221.53 and a 52 week high of $417.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $349.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.53.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

