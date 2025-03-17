VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

VAALCO Energy Stock Up 14.4 %

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $455.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.91 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 17.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

