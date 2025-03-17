Valued Retirements Inc. Has $476,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Valued Retirements Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Valued Retirements Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,115,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 84.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 283,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 129,743 shares in the last quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 53,319 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,596,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IDHQ opened at $31.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.19. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $367.22 million, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

