Valued Retirements Inc. Sells 870 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Valued Retirements Inc. cut its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Valued Retirements Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Stock Performance

RGLD stock opened at $154.20 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $157.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.26 and its 200 day moving average is $143.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RGLD

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.