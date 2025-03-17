Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $10,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $213.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.85. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.38 and a fifty-two week high of $226.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.