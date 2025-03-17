Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $257.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $255.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.34 and a 200-day moving average of $268.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $234.18 and a 52-week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

