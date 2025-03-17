Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 378,600 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the February 13th total of 566,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 764,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance
VONV opened at $81.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.91 and a 200-day moving average of $83.71. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $74.11 and a 52-week high of $87.97.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
