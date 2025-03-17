Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 378,600 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the February 13th total of 566,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 764,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

VONV opened at $81.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.91 and a 200-day moving average of $83.71. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $74.11 and a 52-week high of $87.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VONV. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 253,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 449,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,416,000 after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

