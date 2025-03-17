Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the February 13th total of 47,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $248.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.07. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $219.39 and a 52-week high of $272.04. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.03.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement
About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
