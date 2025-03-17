Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 1.7% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $21,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,410,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,121,000 after purchasing an additional 238,717 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $258,750,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,911,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,852,000 after purchasing an additional 65,105 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,183,000 after purchasing an additional 847,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,376,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,289,000 after purchasing an additional 258,370 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of VGSH opened at $58.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.43. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $59.13.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
