Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,005 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,168,000 after buying an additional 183,803 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock opened at $117.47 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $123.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

