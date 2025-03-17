Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 715.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises 1.1% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $13,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4,862.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $170.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.85. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $135.67 and a 12-month high of $180.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

