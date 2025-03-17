Vanquis Banking Group’s (VANQ) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2025

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQFree Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of LON VANQ opened at GBX 52.95 ($0.68) on Friday. Vanquis Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 37.40 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 67.60 ($0.87). The company has a market cap of £134.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.40.

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX (9.70) (($0.13)) earnings per share for the quarter. Vanquis Banking Group had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vanquis Banking Group will post 4.1557331 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vanquis Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanquis Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanquis Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.