Vanquis Banking Group’s (VANQ) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of LON VANQ opened at GBX 52.95 ($0.68) on Friday. Vanquis Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 37.40 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 67.60 ($0.87). The company has a market cap of £134.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.40.

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX (9.70) (($0.13)) earnings per share for the quarter. Vanquis Banking Group had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vanquis Banking Group will post 4.1557331 EPS for the current fiscal year.

