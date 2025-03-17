Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. Vera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $51.61. The company has a quick ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.11. As a group, analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $753,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,521.94. The trade was a 16.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

