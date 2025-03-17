Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

NYSE:VET opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $382,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $6,001,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 23,787 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 55.1% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 201,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 71,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

