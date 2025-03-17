Vestcor Inc Acquires Shares of 42,907 Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $14.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $658.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.04 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 461.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

