Vestcor Inc Buys 1,466 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $61.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $54.75 and a one year high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 130.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ES. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $61,730.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,318.26. The trade was a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $192,507.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,496.46. This represents a 12.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

