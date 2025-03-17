Vestcor Inc Has $492,000 Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,196,000 after purchasing an additional 28,415 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,076,000 after acquiring an additional 123,386 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,866,000 after acquiring an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FirstCash by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after acquiring an additional 30,948 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,567 shares in the company, valued at $11,399,269.45. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $34,029,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,431,869 shares in the company, valued at $502,706,900.67. This represents a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $116.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.15. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.24 and a fifty-two week high of $133.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.87.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 7.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

