Vestcor Inc Has $658,000 Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Vestcor Inc reduced its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,852 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,730,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,967,000 after acquiring an additional 450,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,919,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,870,000 after acquiring an additional 677,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,983,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 78,969 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,982.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 951,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 65,357 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 139,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $244,752.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,715.84. This trade represents a 10.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 41,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $72,633.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 554,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,052.32. This represents a 6.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,381 shares of company stock valued at $338,591. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $238.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 0.37. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $9.23.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $90.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Further Reading

