Vestcor Inc Takes $757,000 Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Republic International news, VP Thomas Dare sold 27,457 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,002,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,294. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig R. Smiddy sold 5,296 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $204,425.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,335,369.20. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,733. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of ORI opened at $37.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average of $36.24. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $39.27.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 44.11%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

