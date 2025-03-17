Vestcor Inc Takes Position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,515,836 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,936 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,586,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 298,091 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,792,069 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,545,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Shares of EXK stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 1.55. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Free Report ) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXK shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXK

Endeavour Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.