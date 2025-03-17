VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Price Target Raised to $20.00

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $16.10 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VNET. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.10 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of VNET Group from $6.40 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $11.65 on Friday. VNET Group has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). VNET Group had a negative net margin of 28.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $307.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that VNET Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 229.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

