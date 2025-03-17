Wealth Architects LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $10,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,134,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6,991.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after acquiring an additional 357,958 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,761.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 281,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after purchasing an additional 279,356 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 253.6% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 196,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,196,000 after purchasing an additional 141,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 746,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,032,000 after purchasing an additional 98,714 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

IJS stock opened at $98.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.19. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $93.89 and a twelve month high of $119.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.64.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

