Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Position Lowered by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter worth about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 45.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBS opened at $50.40 on Monday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.15.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $459,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,063,228.93. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $780,728.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,988.56. This trade represents a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

