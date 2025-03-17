Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fidelity National Financial (FNF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF) recently:

3/4/2025 – Fidelity National Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2025 – Fidelity National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $68.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2025 – Fidelity National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2025 – Fidelity National Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

FNF opened at $64.83 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $65.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $916,872.60. This represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

