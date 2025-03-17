Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Gray Wealth Management Inc.

Gray Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Welltower by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Welltower by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.19.

WELL opened at $147.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $158.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 171.79%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

