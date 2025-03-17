William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,074,825 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,346,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074,825 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Neogen worth $174,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Neogen by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 26,478 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 96,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 388,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after buying an additional 119,865 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

NEOG opened at $9.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Neogen had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $16.50) on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 23,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $254,076.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,878.92. This represents a 9.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David H. Naemura bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $164,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,531.74. This represents a 31.74 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

