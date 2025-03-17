William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,525 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $252,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $449.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $454.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.34. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $399.27 and a fifty-two week high of $509.13.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.1265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. Barclays downgraded Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RACE

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.