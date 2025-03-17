William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,767,650 Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,767,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,169,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,606.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM opened at $46.89 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $62.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.07.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 132.58%.

BAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

