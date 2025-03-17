William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,827,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590,632 shares during the period. SharkNinja accounts for approximately 0.7% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $275,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

NYSE SN opened at $88.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.89. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.10 and a 1-year high of $123.00.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 32.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

