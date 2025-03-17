William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 886,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579,910 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $131,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 302.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Freshpet by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter worth $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Freshpet from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Freshpet from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

Freshpet stock opened at $87.84 on Monday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $164.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 93.45 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.29.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $262.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

